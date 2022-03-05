Kelly, Realtors hosts donation drive for Caritas of Waco

WACO, Texas — As inflation continues to raise the cost of everyday items, donations to food banks have started to slow down drastically.

Now Kelly, Realtors in Waco wants to help.

They started collecting donations for Caritas of Waco earlier in the week and together, their staff was able to gather 1,000 cans of food.

Then they opened that donation drive to the public on Saturday and collected even more.

"It's really important for us to be able to help them because at Kelly, Realtors we want to help the community, we want to help our neighbors, we want to help our friends," said Marketing Director Marie Santiago.

The group spent the morning encouraging the community to help them give back and restock the shelves for Caritas of Waco.

"This is the time of year where not many people think about it," Realtor Ashley Weist said.

"It's usually Thanksgiving and Christmas, but their shelves are getting bare and we just wanted to help."

"We don't expect you to donate a lot," Santiago said.

"We know that prices are rising on everything. If you can donate one can, just one item. One pack of diapers, and we know diapers are expensive. If someone else can bring in a box of feminine hygiene products, it makes a difference and that's really what we're hoping, to make a difference."

They collected dry and canned foods, personal hygiene items such as adult diapers, baby diapers, and feminine products, and so much more.

They say despite the rising costs, the need for assistance stays the same.

"The cost of things has been on the rise for a while now, this is not necessarily new," Santiago said.

"It might have gone up a lot more recently, but the need doesn't go away. The need is in fact even greater and people are hungry every day."

Anyone who missed Saturday's event can still drop off items at their office on Valley Mills Drive until Monday afternoon when it will all be picked up by Caritas of Waco.