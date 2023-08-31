Jury finds Elijah Craven guilty of murdering Waco teen in 2019

25 News has been following the Elijah Craven murder trial this week.

After an hour of deliberation on Thursday, the jury found Craven guilty of murdering 17-year-old Aquarius McPhaul.

The murder happened in Sept. 2019. Now four years later, the McPhaul family can get a sense of closure.

Both the prosecution and the defense gave strong arguments asking the jury to review the evidence — when that verdict came back, Craven's head went down and there were tears from the gallery.

Right before Craven was sent back, he made a gesture to his supporters — a heart with his hands.

Craven was not sentenced Thursday, which means a pre-sentencing investigation will begin to take place.

McPhaul's mother, Mary McPhaul took the stand after the verdict, explaining how she learned her son was killed.

She says she initially heard about a body being found on the news, and not knowing it was her son Aquarius, began to pray for the teens family. Police later informed her that it was her Aquarius' body.

As she remembered her son, she said in the courtroom, “My son was a very bright and smart young man, and he loved life — he loved the Lord."

“I’m going to remember him for the person that he was, not for the way he died," McPhaul said.

25 News asked for comments from the district attorney, but he chose to wait until the pre-sentencing investigation to release a statement.

Daezion Watkins is also being accused of murdering McPhaul.

In an indictment that 25 News received, it states that Watkins was in the course of committing or attempting to commit kidnapping or robbery.

He is currently out on bond awaiting trial.

25 News will provide updates as they become available.