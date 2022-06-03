WOODWAY, Texas — It's National Donut Day! The day you go to your favorite coffee or pastry spot and get a fresh warm donut.

We are highlighting one of our local donut shops; Nightlight started up as a food truck serving hot dough at local farmer’s markets. They opened up shop in 2020 in Woodway during the height of the pandemic but despite all odds, this local pastry spot thrived and is still serving fresh coffee and donuts to everyone.

“It is the people here. It is the culture. It is our teammates. It is working together and making people’s days better by handing a bag of donut holes throughout the drive-through every morning. It is what we are all about,” said Nightlight Donuts & Coffee CEO Kate Kooiker.

Whether you like sprinkles, chocolate, or for whatever reason an old-fashioned- that is right, I did not forget about you- do yourself a favor and go out and grab yourself a donut or a dozen.