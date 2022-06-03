Watch
HometownMcLennan County

Actions

It's National Donut Day!

DONUTDAY00000000.jpg
Jarell Baker
DONUTDAY00000000.jpg
Posted at 2:48 PM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 15:48:44-04

WOODWAY, Texas — It's National Donut Day! The day you go to your favorite coffee or pastry spot and get a fresh warm donut.

We are highlighting one of our local donut shops; Nightlight started up as a food truck serving hot dough at local farmer’s markets. They opened up shop in 2020 in Woodway during the height of the pandemic but despite all odds, this local pastry spot thrived and is still serving fresh coffee and donuts to everyone.

“It is the people here. It is the culture. It is our teammates. It is working together and making people’s days better by handing a bag of donut holes throughout the drive-through every morning. It is what we are all about,” said Nightlight Donuts & Coffee CEO Kate Kooiker.

Whether you like sprinkles, chocolate, or for whatever reason an old-fashioned- that is right, I did not forget about you- do yourself a favor and go out and grab yourself a donut or a dozen.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019