Is I-35 close to being finished? TxDOT says it's on track

WACO, TX — More than two serious car crashes in a week on I-35 has travelers wondering when it will be finished.

Ask anyone ... I-35 can make a good day a bad one, especially if you have to use it every day.

Drivers tell 25 News traffic is intense and backups are common. Some even told us they are late for work at least three times a week.

Jake Smith with TxDOT said they have made big progress since the start of the construction.

"Right now, we have spent 80 percent of the contract dollars in about 60 percent of the contract time, so those numbers indicate significant progress," Smith said.

Smith said there are still miles to go.

"Right now crews are working on the northbound side," Smith said. "For those who might be pulling their hair out over it just think of the end result."

TxDOT confirms the plan will finish up in 2023.