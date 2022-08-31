IH-35 northbound facing traffic delays after hydroplaning accident: Texas DPS

WACO, Texas — A major hydroplaning accident on IH-35 is delaying traffic this morning, Texas DPS said.

Around 6:00 a.m. this morning, officials said a Dodge Ram towing a recreation vehicle crashed on IH-35 northbound near Wiggins Road, just south of West.

Officials said the Dodge Ram crashed into an overturned truck tractor semi-trailer that was blocking all northbound lanes of traffic.

Authorities believe the truck tractor had lost control while driving in the rain that morning.

Both the driver and passenger of the truck tractor semi-trailer were transported to Baylor Scott & White to be treated for possible injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

At this time, all northbound traffic is being diverted at the Wiggins Road exit ramp 349 all the way up to the next entrance ramp.

Traffic is expected to be delayed for the next three hours.