I-35 expansion brings travels into Central Texas, contributes to economic boom

WACO, TX — I-35 is expanding, with more business and infrastructure this means more travelers hitting the roads.

I-35 is a lot of things to people. It's the main transit in the Central Texas area, but to some it could bring a lot of heartache and heart break.

Through the years, it's grown a lot and is continuing to take shape into what it's mean to be; a way to connect Central Texas, getting you from point A to point B.

Jake Smith with Texas Department of Transportation said in the last decade, McLennan County saw a 9.2 percent increase in it's population. Smith said as the expansion continues, this will bring an economic boom to the area.

"Waco sits in between a lot of major city connections and that's I-35 in general," Smith said. "I-35 is main street Texas where commerce and trade go from Laredo to Dallas and beyond and you must hit Waco through that."

Construction is set to wrap up by 2023.