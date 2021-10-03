Hundreds of pro-choice advocates march in Waco to protest Senate Bill 8

WACO, Texas — People across the nation marched Saturday, protesting a controversial bill in Texas that essentially bans abortion after six weeks.

In Waco, the march was held at the Indian Spring Park where people spoke against Senate Bill 8, also known as the "Heartbeat Bill."

Signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott on May 19, the “heartbeat bill” bans abortions whenever an ultrasound can detect what lawmakers call a fetal “heartbeat,” which can be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. It even makes abortions illegal after six weeks even if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest. There is an exception for medical emergencies.

Abortion providers in Texas said almost 90-percent of the procedures they perform are after six weeks.

Marva Sadler, Director of Clinical Services of Whole Woman's Health in Fort Worth, is among the many providers taking a stand against SB8.

Sadler said she is concerned about "women losing their lives" and the "children who will be born in nine months that are developing of an unwanted pregnancy.”

"It was a really rough session in Austin for women and women’s reproductive rights and we need to have our voices heard too,” said Cheryl Foster, the organizer of this weekend's march .

Protestors vowed to make their voices heard in the next statewide election in 422 days.

"You still have options and there are still great people here to help you figure out those options,” Sadler said. “Don't feel trapped."

