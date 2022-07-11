Hundred of athletes hit the pavement at the annual TriWaco Triathlon

WACO, Texas — For more than 40 years, the annual TriWaco Triathlon has brought athletes across our country to Downtown Waco.

What started with only 25 participants now has reached the hundreds as athletes from Texas and beyond prepare for months to hit the pavement for a big win.

One local native and triathlete, Mitzi Taylor, said this was a chance for her to bond with her community.

After moving to New Zealand, she was not able to travel to see her family and friends due to COVID-19.

“Three years of not being able to come home,” Taylor said.

As temperatures continue to soar above the hundreds, the Waco Chamber of Commerce prepared various ways to keep the athletes cool.

Director of Events Olivia Gomer said they “beefed up our ice order, we got extra waters for everyone.”

They also purchased over three thousand cold towels for all participants and promoted thermal regulation while moving through the courses.

This year’s TriWaco was not only about seeing who the fastest triathlete is, but to view the excitement from their coaches, family, and friends as they cheer on the people they love while they learn about the great city of Waco.

For more information on next year’s race, you can visit the Greater Waco Chamber website.