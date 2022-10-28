Humane Society of Central Texas, Waco Animal Shelter closed due to Distemper outbreak

The Humane Society of Central Texas and The City of Waco Animal Shelter will be closed for two weeks due to an outbreak of Distemper.

All animal intake will be on pause while current animals are cared for and treated for their symptoms. The city of Waco said dogs in the shelter have recently been showing signs of a respiratory infection.

"Currently housed at the Animal Shelter are 196 dogs and 13 cats," said the city of Waco. "No cats are showing signs of the disease."

The complete closure of the Waco Animal Shelter was initiated after two dogs were suspected to have neurological symptoms showing signs of Distemper tested positive.

“Distemper can be deadly," said Shelter Veterinarian Dr. Michael Vallon. "Closing intake to the shelter is essential in preventing the further spread of the virus. Distemper has an asymptomatic incubation period lasting anywhere from one to four weeks.

It can also show itself several weeks after symptoms have subsided, meaning that dogs at the shelter who have not shown symptoms or could possibly never show symptoms or have already cleared up from previous symptoms could still infect incoming dogs. This only prolongs the cycle of the virus, adding additional cycles of infection and recovery.”