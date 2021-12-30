Humane Society of Central Texas reaches capacity, waives adoption fees

WACO, Texas — The Humane Society of Central Texas has brought in so many dogs this year that they are just about at capacity. There are currently 167 dogs looking for their forever home.

"Intake this year has just been abnormally high," Mike Gray, Community and Brand Manager for the shelter, told 25 News. "I've been here three years and I've never seen the amount of dogs being in-taken, just picked up off the streets and people bringing them in. We're just overwhelmed with dogs."

To help open up cages, the shelter asks for more people to consider being a foster home like HSCT staff member Annie Hill.

"Anything I can do to help them, I do," she said. "Right now, I have six dogs and two cats."

Hill is not only an employee for the shelter but also has been a foster mom for more than 30 years.

She said she likes to know she can make a difference in those animals' lives and that they help her out as well.

"It's a great benefit to the animals and to the community as well as to yourself," she said. "I'm a single widow woman. They make me feel safe and protected and give me love and comfort all at the same time."

The shelter is currently waiving all adoption fees and it's free to foster a dog for as long as you want. The shelter also covers all medical expenses and provides food for the animals.

People can visit the shelter Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. They ask if there's already a dog in the home people bring that animal with them to find one that matches their personality.