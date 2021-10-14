How to stay safe on the road with heavy rain on the way

WACO, Texas — Central Texas is prone to flash flooding, which is flooding that occurs very quickly in low-lying areas, creating potentially hazardous driving conditions.

"Especially when driving, driving at night, if you can't see the roadway, it's a good idea because the water's covering the roadway to go ahead and turn around and find an alternate route," said Waco Fire Department executive deputy chief Robby Bergerson.

Bergerson said the fire department is always prepared for flood emergencies. A team of six trained swift water rescue firefighters is always on staff.

"All 13 fire companies at our 13 fire stations around the city, every fire company has life jackets, throw bags and can assist in those situations as well," Bergerson said.

Jake Smith of TxDOT said the best way to avoid getting stuck in floodwater is to stay home if possible.

"If you do have to be on the roadways, of course, mind your speed and drive to conditions. That's what we want to emphasize--driving conditions," Smith said.

Bergerson said the first thing you should do if you find yourself stalled in floodwater is to make a call for emergency help. Smith said people should also leave their vehicles and seek higher ground if it is safe to do so.

Both Bergerson and Smith said one of the best things you can do is to stay weather-aware and know when flooding may be a possibility.

"Stay informed," Smith said. "Follow your local meteorologist or weather app however you consume your weather information."