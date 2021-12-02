How to pay less than $10 per month for health insurance

WACO, Texas — Open enrollment is underway right now and a record 1.4 million Texans are signed up.

Stacey Progue from Every Texan says if you are already insured through Marketplace your policy will automatically renew.

"But that is not how consumers will get the best deal," Every Texan senior policy analyst Stacey Pogue told 25 News. "You will get the best deal if you go back onto healthcare.gov and look at the plans because they change every year."

The American Rescue Plan offers more savings and cheaper health insurance for 2022.

Most people who sign up will pay less than $10 a month.

According to healthcare.gov, most people who are currently enrolled through Marketplace may qualify for more tax credits and a lower premium.

"So even if folks have shopped there before through healthcare.gov and said, 'oh it's out of reach,' it is cheaper now. It is more affordable now at healthcare.gov than it's ever been," Pogue explained.

She says that is thanks to congress lowering the cost and more people signing up over fears of catching COVID-19.

If you need help navigating the coverage options online, you can turn to a professional.

Val Rochelle is the director of operations for Waco Family Medicine.

"We serve everybody," Rochelle told 25 News, "Our mission is to serve the underserved and the vulnerable in the heart of Texas, but we serve everyone."

Waco Family Medicine has certified screeners for open enrollment at 5 different locations in Waco, McGregor, and Temple.

They can help you pick the right health insurance plan for free.

Open enrollment is underway right now at www.healthcare.gov.