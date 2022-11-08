How redistricting could shape Texas elections this year

WACO, Texas — Tuesday marks the first time voters will vote in newly-redrawn districts for state and national races.

The new maps, approved by the Texas legislature earlier this year, impact races from state house and senate to U.S. Congressional races.

Professor of political science at Baylor University, Pat Flavin, said the redistricting process typically makes races less competitive across the board.

"For example, out of the 38 U.S. House races, probably only three of them would be considered politically competitive, and that's a direct consequence of re-districting," Flavin said.

Flavin noted that while the new maps were designed by a Republican-majority legislature, they may only make a limited difference.

"The forecast is probably for more Republican seats, but not a huge gain, which is sort of notable, because nationally, these are very favorable conditions for Republicans," he said.

One such district change is prevalent right here in Central Texas. District 13, once located between Austin and Houston, now rests in Central Texas, covering half of McLennan County as well as Bosque, Hill, Falls, Limestone, Freestone and Leon counties.

Republican Angelia Orr, of Hill County, and Democrat Cedric Davis, of Marlin, are facing off with one another for the new district seat on Tuesday.

McLennan County Republican Party chairman Bradford Holland lauded Orr's experience as a teacher and district clerk, as well as her experience working in rural and urban areas.

"I think it's exciting to have an open district that we have a great candidate for. As I mentioned, it really is an important part of Waco, so we've got a lot riding on this," Holland said on Monday.

Davis, a veteran and former mayor who currently serves as city manager of Marlin, emphasized his desire to improve the infrastructure of rural Central Texas.

"We're going to help people. And that's what it's about—making sure infrastructure needs are met, making sure that some of the amenities that urban [areas] take for granted, that rural [areas] can have some of those things," Davis said.

To find your ballot and to learn more about Tuesday's races, visit the Texas Secretary of State website.

