Homestead Heritage Cafe rebuilding after fire destroys 30-year-old building

WACO, Texas — Dealing with a structure fire over the Christmas holiday can throw a big wrench in your plans - one Waco business knows how tragic a fire can be during the holidays.

Caution tapes now surround the Café Homestead after a fire destroyed its building early Friday morning.

General manager Andrew Taylor says over the café’s 30-year history.

It’s been a focal point where local families have gathered to celebrate.

Andrew Taylor general manager at Café Homestead said, “It’s more than just a meal or even a building so the memories, you know buildings burn as this one did and that is so terribly sad.”

Waco fire is investigating how the fire started.

Management says it seems to have started somewhere near the fireplace.

For now, the café plans to open temporarily in a different building, with plans to rebuild by next summer.

“We are hoping to be open for sort of a fund-raising dinner January 27 and 28 and then we’ll be open for dine-in starting February 1,” Taylor said.

After learning about the destructive fire, Sivlena Yttergard still wanted to bring her daughter… to show all homestead heritage still has to offer hand making most of their crafts.

Visitor Sivlena Yttergard said “I was like oh no, that’s so sad but I felt like I still needed to come here and show her what all the community does here because it’s so nice,"

"I really want to put some money here so they can rebuild what they lost.”

Andrew says the most important part of Café Homestead will always remain the same - the people.