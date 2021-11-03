Hollywood ending: Autistic Waco player scores last-second touchdown, receives statewide honor

WACO, Texas — A tough season for Waco Midway (1-8) will end Thursday in Mansfield. But whatever happens, it will be tough to top the Hollywood ending in last week's loss to Cedar Ridge.

Down 45-17 late in the 4th quarter, the Panther's sent Senior RB/WR Titus Holdman — who's autistic — into the game with Midway students chanting "Ti-tus! Ti-tus! Ti-tus! Ti-tus!"

After dropping the handoff from quarterback Reid Tedford, Holdman picked up the football and raced 57-yards for the score.

Players from both teams mobbed Holdman in the end zone.

"On a night in which Cedar Hill dominated most of this game, 45-23, a moment like that puts everything into perspective," said play-by-play announcer David Smoak.

Holdman then ran to sideline still holding the football.

"There's people down here crying," said color analyst Craig Smoak.

"They should be. This is a great moment in sports!" said David Smoak.

On Thursday, Holdman received first-ever Built Ford Tough Player of the Week Honorable Mention Award.

"In my 44 years in the broadcast business and broadcasting numerous state championship victories and record-breaking performances, I have never been a part of something so amazing," said David Smoak.

Midway closes out the season Thursday at Lake Ridge (2-7). Kick off is scheduled for 7 p.m.