High school students build swing sets for Unbound project, The Reagan

WACO, Texas — Kyle Lerow is a junior at Waco High School, whose dream is to work in construction.

For the last six weeks, he's worked with a handful of students from his math class to build swing sets for Unbound's newest project, The Reagan.

"We get to build a lot of stuff to just take home so to know this is for a good cause, it feels a lot better than if I was going to bring it home to my room," he said.

The Reagan is a new residential home unbound is building, meant to be a safe space for trafficked youth.

"Through this home, we'll be able to have a safe, trauma-informed, evidence-based place where these girls can have safety and healing and recovery," director of The Reagan Ebony Jennings said.

The swing set up Friday will help the backyard feel more like a home for the girls who will live there.

"They'll be able to have just peace and space and activity," Jennings said. "We're going to have cookouts back here and let the girls do fun things they weren't able to do in their homes."

For the students who help build it, Lerow told 25 News they get hands-on experience and learn some important life skills.

"One, how to actually put stuff together. 'measure twice, cut once' is always said but you never really realize it until you're cutting something for the sixth time," he said. "Also, I think how good it actually feels to know that this isn't for me, it's for something bigger than me. A lot of lessons were learned, but those two are my favorite."

The home is expected to be ready for the girls to begin moving in during the fall.