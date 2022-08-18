High-risk sex offender on most wanted list found in Waco: Texas DPS

WACO, Texas — A high-risk sex offender is back in custody after hiding in Waco for months, Texas DPS said.

Rodney Eugene Hunter, 50, was arrested on August 9 in south Waco by DPS Special Agents.

Hunter had been wanted since February when the McLennan County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for his arrest on forgery.

This July, the Waco Police Department would issue an additional warrant for Hunter's arrest after he failed to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Prior to these warrants, Hunter's previous convictions from 1992 included the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two counts of burglary of a habitation.

He would later receive three nine-year sentences to be served concurrently.

In 1997, Hunter was convicted of two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact following incidents involving a 7-year-old girl.

He was later given to two 15-year sentences in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility.

Texas Crime Stopper offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders.

As of this year, DPS and other agencies have arrested 44 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including 17 gang members and 24 sex offenders.

In addition, $72,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To learn more about submitting a tip today, click here.