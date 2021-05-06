Hewitt PD called out for crash, find driver shot to death inside vehicle

HEWITT, TX — The Hewitt Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death inside of a vehicle Thursday morning.

According to Hewitt PD, around 9:43 a.m., police and personnel with the Hewitt Fire Department were dispatched to the 500 block of North Hewitt and located a one vehicle crash.

As authorities rendered medical aid to the lone occupant, they found a gunshot wound to the upper portion of the driver's body.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the justice of the peace.

Authorities say this is an active investigation.

A preliminary investigation has revealed there were no other persons present or near the victim at the time of the incident. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

There is no danger to the public.

