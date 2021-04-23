Hewitt PD asking for public's help in locating missing 13-year-old

HEWITT, TX — The Hewitt Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old.

Meia Ivette Garza was last seen leaving Midway Middle School.

She is described as 4 feet 10 inches tall and approximately 130 pounds. Garza was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, dark blue jeans and black and white Nike shoes.

Hewitt PD says Garza is believed to be a runaway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at (254) 666-6272.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES.