Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center distinguished as a Texas Certified Behavioral Health Clinic

WACO, TX — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has awarded the Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center the distinction of becoming a Texas Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC).

Under the certification, officials say the center will move from a performance or hour-based service model to an outcome-based model, incorporating physical healthcare and the following:



Care coordination across settings and providers across the full spectrum of physical health services, both acute and chronic, and behavioral health care

Availability and accessibility of services that are not based on the consumer’s ability to pay or place of residence

Customized care where the consumer is actively involved and has the ability to self-direct services, having maximum choice and control over their services

The Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center is the 24th entity in Texas to receive the certification.

“Our staff has worked diligently on this goal since applying for CCBHC status in March 2020,” said Vince Erickson, MHMR spokesman. “Our Center, as the Local Mental Health Authority, will continue to lead the way through the CCBHC model to provide high-quality, coordinated care that is accessible and efficient.”

The center also received a nearly $4 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and the U.S. Department of Health ad Human Services. This will accelerate mental health and substance use services as well as staff expansion under the CCBHC model.

The Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center's certification will be in effect from February 2021 through February 2024.