Heart failure survivor shares her story as American Heart Month begins

WACO, Texas — Heart disease is the leading cause of death for Americans. The CDC estimates one person every 34 seconds dies from a cardiovascular disease.

At 58 years old, Nancy Renovato got her diagnosis during an emergency visit to Ascension Providence. She had congestive heart failure.

A year and a half later, she's asking other women to pay their doctors a visit.

Renovato is known as the caretaker of her family.

"I took care of my mother, took care of my neighbor, I work, take care of my husband, my dog," she said.

It wasn't until the summer of 2021 when she realized she wasn't taking care of one person in particular.

"I couldn't breathe. I was getting ready for bed and couldn't take a deep breath at all. So my sister brought me in and next morning, I'm in the hospital," she said.

It was there that she met Dr. Clay Barbin, a cardiologist who treated her congestive heart failure. Her heart was functioning at only 50 percent.

"We performed a heart catheterization to look to see if there were blockages and sure enough, she had a 99% blockage in the main artery to the heart," Barbin said.

With a lifestyle change, Renovato is almost back to normal.

This American Heart Month, she's sharing a message for other women before it's too late.

"Please, please, go see your doctor. Make sure there's not this heart disease going on with you," she said.

Fortunately, about 80 percent of cardiac events are preventable, according to the American Heart Association, but that starts with paying attention and knowing the warning signs.

"Heart disease is everywhere. And so even young, health people can be burdened with heart disease," Barbin said.

18 months after her diagnosis, Nancy remains the 'caretaker', but she's now also taking care of herself.

"I'm so much better. I learned to eat better, and started taking care of Nancy."

Providence is asking people to 'Go Red for Women' this month.

They're joining the American Heart Association to raise money for research and education to hopefully keep people like Renovato healthy.

The American Heart Association's 'Go Red For Women' event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco.