Health leaders fear Labor Day festivities will lead to another COVID-19 surge

WACO, Texas — Amid the celebration of Labor Day, health officials warn we will see a direct spike in COVID-19 positive cases.

Leading up to Labor Day, fans packed the stands cheering on their favorite teams, thousands gathered at Westfest and grills were fired up as families made a splash in celebration.

Amid the fun, Kelly Craine with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District said cases will just continue to rise.

"We've more than doubled what we have done in the past," Crane said.

On Friday, McLennan County reported over 200 new active COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

"It is just an example of how quickly the COVID delta variant is spreading," Crane said.

The CDC warns as more people turn away from the vaccine and travel nationally skyrockets, it warns this could be one of the worst surges we've seen since the start of the pandemic.

"Even where we are with the disease right now, people need to take these risks into their own consideration when traveling," Rachell Walensky CDC Director said.

Experts tell 25 News that when attending a holiday gathering social distancing and masking up is the safest choice.

"Wearing a mask is the easiest way for anyone to slow the spread," Walensky said.