Hawaiin Falls to host 12th annual World's Largest Swimming Lesson

WACO, TX — The Hawaiian Falls waterparks in Waco, Mansfield and Roanoke will be hosting the 12th annual world's largest swimming lesson on Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 9:30 am to 10 am.

The swim lesson is intended to build awareness about teaching children to swim to prevent drownings.

“Drowning isn’t like it’s portrayed on TV or in the movies,” said Hawaiian Falls Managing Director Ryan Forson. “People usually don’t yell ‘help’ or thrash around and wave their hands. It’s really quick and it’s usually silent. They just slip under the water and sink. But a 2018 study by the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development found children who participated in swim lessons had an 88 percent reduced risk of drowning.”

Admission for the World's Largest Swimming Lesson is free and guests can stay in the park for the day for a reduced price.

The World's Largest Swimming Lesson was created in 2010 as a platform to help aquatic facilities and different national, regional and state-wide water safety and drowning prevention organizations work together.

More information, including hours, directions, tickets and season passes, can be found online.

