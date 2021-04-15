Watch
Hawaiian Falls Waco to host job fair for several seasonal positions

Posted at 3:09 PM, Apr 15, 2021
WACO, TX — Hawaiian Falls Waco is looking to hire for several seasonal positions during an upcoming job fair.

The company is looking for people 15-years-old and older to fill several positions, including lifeguard, slide attendant, cashier, food and beverage, front gate, EMT, maintenance, park services, cash control and leadership opportunities.

The company offers "flexible schedules, competitive wages and a fun environment for a great summer experience."

The job fair will be held at Hawaiian Falls Waco on Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. No appointment is necessary to attend the fair.

