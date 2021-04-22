Hawaiian Falls Waco opening on Mother's Day weekend, offering moms free admission

WACO, TX — Hawaiian Falls Waco is opening for the season!

The waterpark has announced it will open on Mother's Day weekend. Hawaiian Falls Waco will also give mothers a complimentary day pass for Saturday, May 8 and Sunday, May 9.

“This season we’re honoring all mothers with a free day in one of our family-friendly parks,” said Ryan Forson, Managing Director of Hawaiian Falls. “Moms can relax in a lounge chair while the kids splash in the shallows or join their kids in one of our many safe and fun attractions.”

Mothers will receive free admission if they are accompanied by a child with a Big Kahuna day ticket or a season pass. Children two and under are free.

If a mother has a Hawaiian Falls Season Pass, she can bring a friend for free during Mother's Day Weekend.

Hawaiian Falls Waco has released the following hours of operation for the month of May:



Saturday May 8 - 11 am – 5 pm

Sunday, May 9 - 11 am – 5 pm

Saturday, May 15 - 11 am – 5 pm

Sunday, May 16 - 11 am – 5 pm

Thursday, May 27 - 11 am – 5 pm

Friday, May 28 - 10:30 am – 8 pm

Saturday, May 29 – 10:30 am – 8 pm

Sunday, May 30 – 10:30 am – 8 pm

Monday, May 31 (Memorial Day ) – 10:30 am – 8 pm

Safety protocols will be in place in accordance with local and state guidelines.

For more information, click here.

BE SURE TO "LIKE" 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK! YOUR FRIENDS DO!