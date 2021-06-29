Hawaiian Falls to offer discounted season passes to educators

WACO, TX — Hawaiian Falls in Waco is offering a $5season pass to all K-12 educators in McLennan, Limestone, Hill, Bosque, Falls and Freestone counties.

The offer is available to all teachers, principals, front office personnel, administrators and anyone with a valid school ID.

“This has been a year unlike any other for many professionals, but we have a special heart for educators, who reinvented their jobs over the last 18 months,” said Ryan Forson, Hawaiian Falls Managing Director. “This offer is our way of giving back to the educators who are preparing the next generation.”

Those eligible for the $5 season pass will be able to access the park for the 2021 season and can purchase additional season passes for $40 each with a maximum of up to four family members.

Educators just need to show their school ID at the front gate to buy the season passes. The offer is available until July 15.

Hawaiian Falls is located at 900 Lake Shore Drive and is open from 10:30 am to 6 pm Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 am to 8 pm on Friday and Saturday.

