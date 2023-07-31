Watch Now
Hawaiian Falls offering $10 day pass in exchange for school supplies to help local students

Posted at 4:39 PM, Jul 31, 2023
WACO, Texas — A local waterpark is looking to save Central Texans some cash, while helping to provide students with much-needed school supplies for the fall semester.

Hawaiian Falls Waco on 900 Lake Shore Drive will be hosting a back-to-school supply drive from August 7-14.

During that time, those interested can get a day pass for $10 for an adult or child in exchange for a donation of school supplies.

At least five of the 22 items listed below must be provided.

Backpacks
1 inch binders
Block erasers
Scientific calculators
Colored pencils
Composition books
Construction paper (9x12, 100 count or less)
24-count crayons
8-tab dividers
Folders (w/pockets and brads)
Glue bottles
Highlighters
Index cards (100 count)
Manila paper (9x12, 100 count or less)
Markers (10 count)
Notebook paper (wide ruled, 100 count)
Pencil pouches
Pencil sharpeners
Rulers
Safety scissors
1-subject spiral notebooks (wide ruled)
Watercolors

This drive is being organized in collaboration with Communities in Schools of the Heart of Texas.

For more information click here.

