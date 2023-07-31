Hawaiian Falls offering $10 day pass in exchange for school supplies to help local students

WACO, Texas — A local waterpark is looking to save Central Texans some cash, while helping to provide students with much-needed school supplies for the fall semester.

Hawaiian Falls Waco on 900 Lake Shore Drive will be hosting a back-to-school supply drive from August 7-14.

During that time, those interested can get a day pass for $10 for an adult or child in exchange for a donation of school supplies.

At least five of the 22 items listed below must be provided.

Backpacks

1 inch binders

Block erasers

Scientific calculators

Colored pencils

Composition books

Construction paper (9x12, 100 count or less)

24-count crayons

8-tab dividers

Folders (w/pockets and brads)

Glue bottles

Highlighters

Index cards (100 count)

Manila paper (9x12, 100 count or less)

Markers (10 count)

Notebook paper (wide ruled, 100 count)

Pencil pouches

Pencil sharpeners

Rulers

Safety scissors

1-subject spiral notebooks (wide ruled)

Watercolors

This drive is being organized in collaboration with Communities in Schools of the Heart of Texas.

For more information click here.