Harley-Davidson of Waco hosting Memorial Day event

The Ranch Harley-Davidson (Facebook)
Posted at 2:28 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 15:28:26-04

WACO, Texas — The Harley-Davidson of Waco is hosting a Memorial Day event this year.

Activities will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 28.

Planned events include a bikini bike wash, patching and live music by Fenix Theory.

Moroso Wood Fire Pizza will be catering at the event.

Raffle tickets will also be sold for $20 each, with the purchase cutoff being 3:30 p.m. that afternoon and the drawing at 4 p.m.

Winning participants will be required to be on-site to claim prizes.

To learn more about the prizes being raffled, participants are encouraged to contact the store.

