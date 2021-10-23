H-E-B hosting city-wide job fair in Waco, Oct. 23

WACO, Texas — H-E-B will be hosting a job fair across Waco this Saturday, Oct. 23.

All five H-E-B locations in Waco will be offering on-site job interviews, alongside its stores in both Marlin and Mexia.

Both part-time and full-time positions are available with many starting at $12 to $15 an hour.

To fill out an application online in advance, click here.

Interview hours will be available between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Interested applicants may also text WACO to 81931 to begin their application.

Interviewees are being asked to bring their driver's license and social security card as part of the interview process.