Guess Family Barbecue given 17,000 pounds of chicken from the Drew Barrymore Show

WACO, TX — A social media post about Guess Family Barbecue feeding ONCOR employees went viral during February's winter storm.

The Drew Barrymore Show took notice of the Waco barbecue joint supporting its community and invited them onto the show last week.

During the appearance, the show, along with Tyson Foods, announced they were donating 17,000 pounds of chicken to the restaurant.

Not knowing what to do with that much chicken, the restaurant wanted to continue to support the community by giving the chicken to those in need.

The restaurant has reached out to food pantries and nonprofits across Central Texas. Caritas, Shepherd's Heart Food Pantry, and Veterans One Stop are just a few of the organizations that have received chicken.

"We wanted to give back. We did it when COVID started, and we continue to do so. Whether or not Drew Barrymore was going to give a donation or not, our goal is to give back to the city that's been so behind us and we hope to continue to do so," said Gene Vinnykov, co-owner of Guess Family Barbecue.

In the two days since the truck arrived, Guess Family Barbecue has given away about half of what they started with and plan to give away the chicken until it is gone.