Greater Waco Chamber to host inaugural Stars & Stripes Music Fest featuring Easton Corbin

WACO, Texas — The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce is hosting its inaugural Stars & Stripes Music Fest at McLane Stadium on September 4, 2021.

The event, sponsored by Ascension Providence, will feature live performances from Kylie Frey, Cory Morrow and headliner, Easton Corbin.

Current and retired military, first responders and healthcare heroes will be honored during the concert.

“I'm really looking forward to being back in Waco,” said Easton Corbin, headliner. “I've had so many fans reaching out about the show and getting the chance to be back in full-capacity venues is something that the band and I have really been looking forward to.”

“I’m excited to be planning this event,” said Rachel Martinez, event director at the Greater Waco Chamber. “We’re thrilled to be able to bring the community together for this family-friendly concert.”

Gates will open at 5 pm and the event will begin at 6 pm. Concessions, wine and beer will all be available to purchase at the event.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to the Greater Waco Chamber's website.

