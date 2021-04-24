Watch
Greater Waco Chamber accepting applications from students looking to soar into aviation

Greater Waco Chamber
Greater Waco Aviation Alliance
Posted at 9:19 PM, Apr 23, 2021
WACO, TX — The Greater Waco Chamber is now accepting scholarship applications from students with an interest in aviation.

The Greater Waco Aviation Alliance Scholarship awards nearly $15,000 to graduating high school students and current college students each year.

The scholarship, which was started in 2009, aims to expose interested students to more than 1,000 aviation companies within McLennan County.

"The purpose of these scholarships is just understanding that there's so many diverse industries here in McLennan County and there's some amazing opportunities and fantastic organizations. The quality of life here in Waco and McLennan County is just top notch," said Jennifer Branch, Director of Existing Industries and Workforce Development for the Greater Waco Chamber.

Applications are due May 14. For more information, click here.

