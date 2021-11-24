Grassroots Community Development accepting applications for expanded free roof repair program

WACO, Texas — Owning a home can come with a lot of expenses and repairs and for low-income families, it's not always easy to keep up.

Experts say if you have a leaky roof repairing that damage should be a top priority. For families who may not be able to afford those repairs, that's where the Grassroots Community Development comes in.

"If a house has a leaky roof, it's just a matter of time before it gets really bad and they have to take it down," Executive Director Mike Stone said.

For the last 11 years, the non-profit has been able to help 157 low-income families across Waco repair roof damage.

"There's a tremendous need for roofs, we've seen that from the beginning," Stone said. "We were doing a lot of paint projects and porch repairs, that kind of stuff. We kept running into people with leaky roofs and over the years we were able to evolve into this program where we can fix it."

They now have funding to help 22 more families over the next year and encourage anyone who needs help to apply and see if they qualify.

"We're focused on homeowners that are low-income," Stone said. "We have a chart that tells you the maximum amount of money that you can make. We try to focus on the people who are most needy and we have a point system. If you have a really bad roof, you get more points. If you're elderly or disabled, have children those are extra points."

Applications are available now through Dec. 17. You can apply in-person or online.