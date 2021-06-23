Grants available to interested MCC students and workers affected by COVID-19

McLennan Community College students may be eligible to receive $500-$2500 per semester in grants on their path to earning a certificate or degree.

The college was awarded $112,500 by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB), students or interested workers that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can be eligible to receive these funds in Texas Reskilling Grants.

The funds do not require repayment, as they are grants, and are specifically aimed towards displaced workers and students who stopped attending classes during the pandemic so that they continue or begin their education.