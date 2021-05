West ISD announced the passing of a West High School senior, Kadyn Reynolds in a car accident on Monday night.

Seniors at West ISD were notified Tuesday morning during a Senior Class meeting.

Kadyn was set to graduate West High School next Friday, May 28, 2021 at West High School's Trojan Field.

West ISD has organized a crisis counseling plan for all students and staff starting today through Friday, May 21, 2021.

