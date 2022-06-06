GoFundMe launched for Waco family after mother killed, leaving 4 sons behind

WACO, Texas — One Waco family is still working to pick up the pieces after unexpectedly losing their mom, Elizabeth Rios, just last month.

The Rios' family said the 43-year-old was killed earlier this year after being missing for about a month.

She leaves behind four sons.

"It's been hard sleeping, eating, even being around people," her son Carlos Rios said. "It's been very hard."

It's now been almost two months since her family last saw her and, while they said the person who killed her has been caught, they are still looking for closure.

"We're not prepared for it," Rios' mother Pilar Garcia said. "You never are prepared for something like this. But we're trying our best to deal with this situation."

"It was really an unexpected tragedy in our life," her oldest son Freddie Rios said.

"Life goes on, but we still got to find the money to pay for all the expenses and everything else,

It's kind of puts a hole in everybody's pockets right now,

It's going to be tough for the next couple months at least."

The family started a GoFundMe to help with those expenses.

Within just two days, it already had more than $1,100. Her children said its a testament to how loved she was.

"It makes you feel good I guess because you can see how many people support and show they really had love for y'all," Freddie said.

Rios' family are now leaning on the support of their friends, family, and most important their faith to help them get through this difficult time.

Her mother said Rios never lost her own faith, often continuing to pray even during times she was incarcerated.

"Only God can bring us some peace," Garcia said.

"Only God can bring us together,

"That's why we are holding on because God is taking care of every situation. He is in control."