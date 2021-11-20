'Giving that forever home,' McLennan County recognizes National Adoption Day

WACO, TX — McLennan County celebrated National Adoption Month with its annual Adoption Day ceremony.

During the ceremony, 20 children started a new life on Friday after being adopted by their forever families.

"The families that come for adoption day have been through so much at this point already," Baylor Professor of Law Bridget Feselier said. "This is just like a day of pure joy where they get to celebrate."

Many of the families had fostered their children before deciding to adopt, like Kizzy and Vernard Mayes. Their then-nephew James had been living with them for about four years before legally becoming their son.

"We've had ups and downs, challenges and through it all, when I look back, it's worth it," Kizzy said. "I would do it all again if I had to because this day is finally here."

The Mayes family also includes James' older sibling, who may have aged out of the system, but is still part of the family just the same.

"All of them have always been like our kids," Vernard said. "I have been there for them since day one. I was at the hospital the day they were born. I wasn't in the room, but I was at the hospital."

There are still about 3,000 children across Texas who are in need of a permanent home. The state does host adoptions every day and hopes to find families for every child who needs one.

"Giving that forever home, it's an internal feeling that you get," CPS Adoption Casework Tonya Reynolds said. "Sometimes there's a connection, sometimes there's not but you don't know until you walk in those footsteps. Try it. These kids need loving homes. We have so many children that we are trying to find homes for."

You have to be at least 21 years old to adopt or foster a child in the state of Texas.

For more information and requirements, you can visit adoptchildren.org