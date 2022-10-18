Game Warden, Waco PD searching for suspects who killed 2 deer and burglarized The Minnow

WACO, Texas — In the early hours of Wednesday, Oct. 12, two to three individuals entered the Waco Marina in a newer model F-150, according to authorities.

After driving around, they shot and killed two deer and then burglarized the minnow restaurant.

Management at Waco Marina said the way the deer were killed is inhumane and unacceptable. Safety concerns are top of mind for management and those staying at the nearby RV park.

The Waco Police Department and Texas Game Wardens are both investigating what happened and are asking the public to provide pertinent information.