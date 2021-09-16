G.W. Carver Middle School fire classified as accidental in investigation

WACO, TEXAS — The investigation into what caused a fire at G.W. Carver Middle School has been released from Waco Fire Marshals.

An origin and cause investigation into the fire was released on Thursday by Waco Fire Marshals and the Certified Fire Investigation division of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Based on the information released along with witness statements, scene processing and exterior and interior examination, along with the ability to limit reasonable hypothesis to an electrical system event, the incident was classified as accidental.

