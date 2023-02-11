Fundraiser started for Clay Pot as restaurant recovers from immense water damage

WACO, Texas — WACO, Texas — A family-owned Waco restaurant is working to reconstruct its interior after a broken water line flooded the entire restaurant.

Clay Pot, a Vietnamese restaurant located on Franklin Avenue, has been closed since Jan. 20 after suffering "immense" damage.

Owner Thanh Le said on Friday that it took the entire three weeks for the restaurant to dry out.

"We're really trying to stand on our own if we can, but...this is something longer than we thought it would be," Le said. "So we're doing our best to just stand and survive."

Devin Li, co-owner of Cha Community in Waco, started a GoFundMe in support of the restaurant so it can continue paying employees.

"If something like that happened to me, I would want somebody to that for me," Li said.

Manager Jesse Back was in the restaurant at the time the water line broke, and said it happened during lunch when customers were eating.

"Just fast, coming down everywhere," Back explained. "It's like it was pouring rain inside of here."

The restaurant financially supported employees for the first two weeks of closing, but is in need of assistance to continue as it waits for its insurance claims to process.

Clay Pot asks patrons to follow its social media accounts for updates on re-opening. It hopes to re-open in March.

To donate to the fundraiser, click here.