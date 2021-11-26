Friends for Life brings back annual Thanksgiving meal delivery

WACO, Texas — Friends for Life brought back their annual Thanksgiving food handout on Thursday, a tradition to give back to the community lasting more than 2 decades.

They had 45 volunteers to make and package food, then 33 drivers to deliver the meals to people who need them.

Shirley Sims started getting meals from Friends for Life back in 2005. When she lost her husband in 2015 she continued what had become their holiday tradition.

"We've been doing it for a while," Sims said. "After he passed away it passed on to me and I said oh it's another blessing, how so open-handed friends can be."

This year her blessing was delivered by the Petty family, who also make a tradition out of this event each year.

"The reward is their company with me or with the kids and watching them build those relationships," Dixie Petty said. "You just want to go back each year. It draws you in each year, you build that love bond with them.

Dixie Petty started volunteering with friends for life 22 years ago. Her family has grown quite a bit since then and now they all get involved each year.

"They all love it and look forward to it," she said. "It's cool because some of them got to watch these kids grow up ever since we've been delivering."

The family plans to continue their Thanksgiving tradition for years to come.