Friends, community members raise money to buy Central Texas man a new wheelchair lift

Jimmy Moreno has two jobs and volunteers on the weekend. To do all of it, he needs his pickup truck.

Since Friday, the electric lift for his wheelchair stopped working. That means Moreno has had to ask for rides from friends for days now until he can afford a new one.

The new lift is about $5,000 and insurance won't cover it. When his friends, like Sara Davidson, found out on Monday night, they knew they had to do something. She took to social media.

"My Venmo just starts going off, going off, going off," Davidson said.

In just 24 hours, Davidson and others asking for assistance in helping Moreno buy a new lift had raised nearly $3,000. They were even able to put a deposit down and order the lift on Tuesday.

They said that with a little help from a fundraiser next Thursday at Bubba's 33 in Waco, they're almost positive they will be able to cover the entire cost of the lift.

"Thank you is not enough," Moreno said. "I really appreciate everyone and anyone who has donated and who has shared posts left and right."