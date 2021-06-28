Fourth on the Brazos celebration making a return after last year's cancellation

WACO, TX — Two years after the last Fourth on the Brazos celebration, the annual event is making a comeback this Sunday.

The Independence Day tradition on the Brazos River in Waco will include music, food and of course, a fireworks display. Gates open at 6 p.m., music will begin at 7 p.m. and fireworks will start at 9:15 p.m.

The main event will take place at Touchdown Alley on the west side of McLane Stadium, but the firework show will be view-able from either side of the river.

Last year's event was canceled over COVID-19 concerns, but there's a lot of anticipation leading up to Sunday.

“A part of it was really just missing last year and so what I think is very important for our community is that we come together as one," said Jonathan Cook, director of Waco Parks and Recreation. "It’s a great unifying event and just seeing those fireworks—that’s what makes this event special.”

This will be the 19th Fourth on the Brazos that Cook has helped to organize. While this year's event will be much like previous years, he said there will be some new safety precautions because of COVID-19.

"We have a very large area, and typically it's hot, people want to keep their distance, but we're also taking additional protocols as far as lines, restroom facilities, hand washing stations," Cook said. "Obviously, any event that we're doing, we're remembering protocols that are in place."

Aric Smith and his family have also been awaiting the return of the Fourth on the Brazos.

“We’re so excited. I can’t for it,” said his son, Canon Smith.

They already have their plans lined up for the big day.

"Make our way down a little early, so we can get a good seat, and then put out our blankets, eat watermelon and watch the fireworks and go crazy,” Aric Smith said.

The Waco Parks and Recreation department expects roughly 10 to 15 thousand people to attend. Parking will be available on both sides of the river.

A detailed map can be found on the Fourth on the Brazos website.