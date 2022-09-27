Found mammoth tooth donated to Waco Mammoth Monument

WACO, Texas — The Waco Mammoth National Monument is adding a new item to its collection after someone donated a mammoth tooth found while hiking in Waco.

The donor brought it to the museum earlier this month where it was identified as a Columbian mammoth tooth. Museum staff told 25 News the fossil is not in great condition and has fallen apart a little bit, but it will still be added to the collection rotation.

Program coordinator, Raegan King, said it's not uncommon for people in the area to find old fossils but asks that if you do find one do not remove it.

"There's no way to really tell how old the donated tooth is because it was removed from its context, it was taken out of the ground," she said. "If a person finds a vertebrate fossil, which means it comes from an animal with a backbone, it's best to leave it where you found it and go tell somebody."

People can visit the monument every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They also have their annual Fall Fossil Festival coming up on October 22.