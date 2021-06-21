Watch
Former Waco ISD and Baylor student headed to 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Posted at 5:32 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21

WACO, TX — One Waco ISD alumnus is heading to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

In a Facebook post Sunday, June 20, Wilbert London III announced he now qualifies for the Men's 400M Relay Team.

The 23-year-old Waco native is a 2015 Waco High School graduate, and has gone on to run track and field at Baylor University as well.

Waco ISD responded to the news with a congratulatory hashtag, #LionPrideRunsDeep.

London will now go on to compete in the 2020 Summer Olympics scheduled Friday, July 23 to Sunday, Aug. 8.

