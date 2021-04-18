Former UH football player arrested for shooting that left two dead at Mart residence

MART, TX — Two people are dead after a shooting at a Mart residence early Sunday morning.

The suspect in the shooting was arrested and charged with capital murder.

The suspect has been identified as Zamar Kirven, a former University of Houston linebacker, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.

The victims have been identified as Sabion Kubitza, 22, and Jacob Ybarra, 20.

The shooting occurred early Sunday morning at the 1100 block of Texas Avenue.

McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies are working the crime scene.

The shooter knew the two victims, Sheriff McNamara said.

Kirven was listed as part of the University of Houston 2019 football roster. He was formally a Mart High School student.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Kirven was no longer with the program by the end of 2020 due to a violation of team rules.

No other details on the shooting were available.

The investigation is ongoing.