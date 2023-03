WACO, Texas — Former President Donald Trump is set to hold the first rally of his 2024 presidential campaign on Saturday, Mar. 23 at 5 p.m. in Waco, Texas.

The event will be held at the Waco Regional Airport.

Parking opens to guests and attendees at 8 a.m., and the doors are set to open at noon.

There will be a speech from a 'special guest' at 2 p.m. and then Trump is set to speak at 5 p.m.

General admission tickets are available here.