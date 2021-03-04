Five credit card skimmers found on fuel pumps at Waco gas station

WACO, TX — Waco Police announced that 5 credit card skimmers were found at a gas station located at 825 W. Waco Dr.

Once the skimmers were found on the fuel pumps, Waco Police were called to the scene.

Waco Police were able to remove the skimmers and corrective actions were immediately taken by store technicians.

Anyone who may have recently purchased from this store should check their bank accounts and report unauthorized activity or purchases to Waco Police.

It's unknown how long the skimmers were at the gas station.

The best option to not fall victim to card skimmers is to pay inside to the clerk by card or cash.