First group of students graduate from Texas Tech at Waco College of Education

WACO, TX — Cheyanne Lanmon is just wrapped up her second year as a student-teacher.

She's one of eight in the first group of graduates from Texas Tech University at Waco's College of Education.

The program is a partnership between Texas Tech and McLennan Community College.

"Oh, it's been an amazing experience," Lanmon said.

The McGregor native honed her skills in the classroom at Lorena Elementary School this year after doing the same at La Vega ISD.

Lanmon is just one of many soon-to-be teachers who learned how to teach during the pandemic era when education had to be reinvented.

"Well, I thought the masks for the students were going to be most challenging but actually the students were rock stars with that. Probably the most challenging part was having to stay distant from people," Lanmon said.

She believes adapting her lesson plans to reflect the ever-changing COVID-19 guidance is a skill that will help her for years to come.

The Texas Tech and MCC partnership benefits local districts.

It's exactly what Lorena ISD Superintendent Joe Kucera had been looking for.

"It allows us to have a pipeline of teachers to come into our school system," Lanman said.

A pipeline that allows Central Texas locals like Lanmon to study without leaving home.

Lanmon already has her first teaching job, she just got hired at Lorena ISD.

"In some ways, she interviewed for an entire year," Kucera said. "We feel very comfortable that we just made a great hire and that we're putting a really quality educator in the classroom."

Kucera believes the best part of the partnership, is investing in quality, local student-teachers who want to stay right here.

Lanmon is optimistic about the year ahead with the launch of her career and also for her students.

"They're all ready to have some sort of normalcy," Lanmon said. "So, they're ready. They're ready to learn. They're ready to come back."

There are 25 students in the College of Education program. 8 students just graduated on May 15 including Ms. Lanmon and she is eager to get started.

She will be teaching third-grade math and science at Lorena ISD in the fall.

Congratulations to her and the entire class of 2021!