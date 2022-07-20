MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The first case of Monkeypox has been confirmed in McLennan County, officials said.

Preliminary test results have since confirmed a positive case in an adult female McLennan County resident, according to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

She is reported to have not traveled recently or been exposed to any other known cases.

The health district said it's currently conducting a contact investigation and will follow established monitoring protocols for any identified contacts.

“Over the last few weeks, the Health District Epidemiology team had started planning for the potential of cases being identified in the Waco-McLennan County community," LaShonda Malrey-Horne, Director of the Public Health District said.

"This early preparation included communication with both hospital systems and health care providers in the area,"

"We will continue to work with the Texas Department of State Health Services Public Health Region 7 to identify potential cases and ensure testing and treatment if needed.”

Monkeypox cases have started to be identified in Texas since last month.

As major hot spots like New York City continue to struggle to secure enough vaccines, the Biden administration has responded by stating that about 2.5 million vaccines are on the way.

Health officials have since stressed that the virus is not exclusively contracted by gay and bisexual men.

But rather, anyone can potentially become infected through prolonged skin-to-skin contact with infected individuals and surfaces.

To learn more about Monkeypox symptoms, click here.